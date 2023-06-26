VESTA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INITIAL PUBLIC ADS OFFERING

MEXICO CITY, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta"), a fully-integrated, internally managed real estate company that owns, manages, develops and leases industrial properties in Mexico, today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 12,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 125,000,000 of its common shares, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Vesta is seeking to raise approximately US$400 million based on the closing price per share of its common shares on the Mexican Stock Exchange (the "BMV") on June 23, 2023 and the Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate reported by the Mexican Central Bank on that date.

The price per ADS in the offering will be determined by reference to the closing price of the common shares on the last BMV trading date prior to the pricing date. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VTMX". In connection with the offering, Vesta expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 ADSs representing 18,750,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The over-allotment option will be subject to the underwriting commissions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Citigroup, BofA Securities and Barclays who are acting as joint global coordinators, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank who are acting as joint bookrunners, and Santander and UBS Investment Bank who are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

About Vesta

Vesta is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, Vesta owned 202 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 33.7 million ft2 (3.13 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

