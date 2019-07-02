Vesta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the second quarter results of 2019.

The call will take place:

Friday, July 26, 2019

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003

International, toll: +1-201-493-6725

Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034

Call replay will be available starting July 26 until August 9 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921

International, toll: +1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13687095

Vesta's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2019, Vesta owned 187 properties located in modern industrial parks in 14 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 30.4 million ft² (2.83 million m²). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

