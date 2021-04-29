Vesta Announces The Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading pure play industrial real estate developers in Mexico, today announced that due to the successful placement of its shares and the positive performance observed in the secondary market, the bookrunners have exercised successfully and in its entirety the over-allotment option ("greenshoe"). Therefore, investors have acquired through the bookrunners 15,297,306 additional shares at the price of the global offering.

About Vesta

