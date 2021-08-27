Vesta Capital LLC purchases sixth property in 2021

Since its inception in February 2017, Vesta Capital has grown to own and operate 25 properties. The company's focus is on multifamily properties in Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand across other states.

Kulick spent 10 years in the property management industry before beginning Vesta Capital. With this experience, he is leading the company to become one of the top multifamily owner and operators in the state.

Over the years Vesta has maintained steady growth, with 2021 set to become the most successful year yet. Since January 2021 the company has grown by 31.5% and is on target to double in size by 2022.

Vesta Realty LLC, a property management company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vesta Capital LLC. We currently own properties in Tulsa, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, Bartlesville, OK, and Little Rock, AR.

