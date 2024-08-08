Vestar Capital Completes Recapitalization of Roland Foods, Supporting Company's Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced the closing of the recapitalization of Roland Foods, LLC, a leading branded purveyor of fine global ingredients serving the foodservice industry for over 90 years. As part of the transaction, Vestar and co-investors have made a significant growth capital investment alongside the refinancing of Roland Foods' credit facilities. The recapitalization positions the company for the continued execution of its organic growth strategy and provides significant dry powder for future acquisitions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Roland has been a very successful investment for Vestar thus far, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with CEO Keith Dougherty and the Roland management team to support the company's continued growth and expansion," said Ken O'Keefe, Vestar Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, and Member of the Board of Roland Foods. "Over the course of our ownership, Roland has scaled significantly and materially expanded its product offerings, both organically and through the acquisitions of AUI Fine Foods and ifiGOURMET. We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to scale the platform via M&A and additional investments across the organization."

"We have been very strategic about our growth, and this new capital will help support future acquisitions and other initiatives that will allow us to take advantage of strong demand for specialty foods and ingredients," said Mr. Dougherty. "We're excited to keep moving forward with a partner that truly understands our business, and we thank the Vestar team for their ongoing support."

About Roland Foods

Since 1934, Roland Foods has been a purveyor of premium, high-quality global ingredients. With a curated portfolio of over 2,400 products carefully sourced worldwide, the brand is a trusted resource relied upon by chefs and home cooks. An established brand in the Fine Foods category, Roland Foods aims to inspire culinary curiosity and creativity in the kitchen. To learn more about Roland Foods, please visit https://rolandfoods.com/

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests in and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $12 billion in 94 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $61 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

