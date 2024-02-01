Vestar Capital Partners Announces Promotions

Orr and Singleton Promoted to Principal, Stropoli to Vice President

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced the promotions of Wilson Orr and Ian Singleton from Vice Presidents to Principals, and Alyssa Stropoli from Senior Associate to Vice President.

"Vestar has a long history of homegrown talent and promoting from within, and we're proud to uphold that tradition with the promotions of Wilson, Ian and Alyssa," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "Wilson and Ian have played an integral role in sourcing our investments and working closely with our companies' management teams, while Alyssa has added depth to our IR team. We congratulate each of them on their promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm."

Mr. Orr joined Vestar in 2017 as an Associate and supports the firm's investments across its core sectors, with a particular focus on healthcare. Prior to Vestar, he was an Analyst in the Diversified Industries Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Orr graduated summa cum laude from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Robertson Scholar, and received his BS in Business Administration from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Mr. Singleton joined Vestar in 2019 as an Associate and also supports the firm's investments across its core sectors, with a particular focus on consumer. He previously was an Associate at Ares Management's U.S. Direct Lending Group. He began his career in the Financial Sponsors Group at Citigroup. Mr. Singleton graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a B.A. in Psychology, a minor in Economics, and a certificate in Markets and Management Studies.

Ms. Stropoli joined Vestar in 2022 as a Senior Associate and is a member of the firm's Investor Relations team. Prior to joining Vestar, she was an Associate in Investor Relations at BC Partners, and previously she was an Associate on BlackRock's High Yield Portfolio Management team. Ms. Stropoli holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from Macaulay Honors College at CUNY, City College, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Vestar Capital Partners
Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $11 billion in 92 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Vestar Capital Partners Completes Sale of Edward Don & Company to Sysco

