Vestar Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list honoring the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of successfully backing entrepreneurs.

The list recognizes firms with which entrepreneurs can collaborate while gaining the financial and strategic support they need to help accelerate growth. The firms on the Inc. list have successful track records of remaining actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

Vestar has invested over $3 billion in more than 27 founder- and family-owned companies since its inception in 1988, and its current portfolio consists of 12 founder-led businesses across Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare.

"We are proud of our 35+ year track record of partnering with founders, continuing their family legacy, and sharing a commitment to their values," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "We appreciate Inc.'s recognition, and we are grateful for the opportunity to offer our operational expertise, long-term perspectives, and passion for building better businesses to our founder partners."

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Inc. compiled its list by surveying founders who have worked with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms about their experiences partnering with the firms and examining data on how portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see this year's complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 92 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $50 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

