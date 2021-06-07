Vestar Capital Partners Names Jane Larsen Wildman as a Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Jane Larsen Wildman has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor focused on the beauty and personal care ("BPC") sector. Ms. Wildman will work closely with Vestar's Consumer Group to actively seek and evaluate new investment opportunities in the BPC sector and help portfolio companies enhance their strategy and operations.

Ms. Wildman brings over 30 years of experience in global BPC, having led companies on strategy, brand building, channel expansion, and digital transformation. Her category experience includes hair, skin, feminine, health, baby, and men's personal care, as well as plant-based proteins, vitamins, and food. Most recently, Ms. Wildman served as President and board member of Combe Inc., a family-owned personal care business. Prior to Combe, she was a Partner at The Partnering Group, where she worked with start-ups, leading retailers, and Fortune 50 companies. She spent more than 25 years at Procter & Gamble, where she served as General Manager of Beauty Care, and Global Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Baby Care. During her tenure, P&G became the leader in global hair care and doubled the scale of its baby care business unit. Jane currently serves on the advisory boards of the Association for National Advertisers' Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, G100's SSA Digital practice and its Women's Leadership Accelerator, among others.

"I am honored to join the Vestar team at this important time in the rapidly evolving consumer and retail markets," said Ms. Wildman. "Vestar's strong team and their strategy of building long-term enterprise value through deep partnerships with their portfolio companies attracted me to the firm. Their collaborative approach with management teams and founders is crucial in realizing maximum growth, and I look forward to working with the team to help companies achieve their goals."

"Jane has significant experience building and revitalizing brands in the beauty and personal care sector, which will be an invaluable resource for Vestar as we look to increase our investment activity in this large, growing category," said Winston Song, Vestar Managing Director and Co-head of Consumer. "Jane's operating expertise and strategic network enhances Vestar's consumer franchise and capabilities, and she will be a strong asset to our current and future portfolio company management teams."

"Given Jane's experience with both large established and smaller emerging BPC brands across omnichannel environments, she brings a wealth of knowledge that will help us evaluate opportunities in this attractive sector. We're thrilled to welcome Jane and grateful that she has chosen Vestar as her partner," said Diya Talwar, Principal in Vestar's Consumer Group.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since its founding in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $8 billion in 85 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $50 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

