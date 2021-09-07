Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Ian Singleton To Vice President

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. private equity firm, announced today it has promoted Ian Singleton to Vice President.

"Ian is an invaluable member of the team and has taken an active role across many of our consumer and business & technology services-focused investments," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "We congratulate Ian and look forward to his increasing contribution as the firm grows and moves forward."

Ian joined Vestar in 2019, having previously worked as at Ares Management in their U.S. Direct Lending Group. He began his career in the Financial Sponsors Group at Citigroup. Ian graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a B.A. in Psychology, a minor in Economics, and a certificate in Markets and Management Studies.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

