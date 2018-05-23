Vestar Wins Gold U.S. MAXI Award At 2018 ICSC RECon Conference

PHOENIX, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar, one of the leading privately held real estate companies in the United States, announced today that it has been named a recipient of a coveted Gold MAXI Award presented by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) earlier this week at RECon, the world's largest retail real estate convention, hosted annually by ICSC in Las Vegas. The U.S. MAXI Awards showcase the creative and innovative practices that paint the picture for the future of the retail real estate industry, highlighting the most innovative events, programs and technologies that add value to shopping centers and companies nationwide. Vestar earned a Gold Award in the Cause-Related Marketing category for its "Don't FURget About Us" campaign which was created by Vestar Senior Director of Marketing Heath McCue, CMD, and implemented at three Vestar centers: The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev.; Downtown Pleasant Hill in Pleasant Hill, Calif.; and Alameda Landing in Alameda, Calif.

At Vestar, one of the things we pride ourselves on is being in touch with our local communities and knowing what issues are important to our shoppers and their families," says Rachel Forman, Vice President of Marketing, Vestar. "With the 'Don't FURget About Us' campaign, we were able to identify a troubling issue of both local and national importance and champion solutions that benefitted our communities and our tenants simultaneously, something we are proud to have accomplished and honored to have been recognized for with this prestigious award."

"The 'Don't FURget About Us' campaign was particularly well timed given the destruction and devastation last year's hurricanes and wildfires heaped upon our great nation," says McCue, Senior Director of Marketing for all three of the winning shopping centers. "At Vestar, one of our key tenets is giving back to our communities. This is why the program resonated so well with both shoppers and tenants in two neighboring states. We are proud of the program and its accomplishments, but even more proud that we were able to shine a light on an important national issue and do something meaningful for three communities while increasing traffic and sales for our tenants as well."

Working cooperatively, the three lifestyle centers shined a light on a troubling problem of importance to each of their local communities. As hurricanes devastated the Southern United States and the Caribbean and wildfires ravaged Northern California in 2017, rescuers worked frantically to move danger zone pets out of harm's way. In the aftermath, as shelters were filled to overflowing, vast numbers of displaced dogs were warehoused and nearly forgotten. Through their "Don't FURget About Us" and "Adopt and Shop" promotions and adoption events, the centers found forever homes for 60 dogs in two states while increasing traffic and sales and growing Facebook and Instagram followers at each center during the critical holiday shopping season.

About The District at Green Valley Ranch

With over 385,000 square feet of retail space, the District offers a unique collection of over 70 name-brand and boutique shopping, office, and dining options including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Shake Shack, and King's Fish House. Specialty retailers include Anthropologie, Victoria's Secret, Brighton Collectibles, Bath & Body Works, Charming Charlie, West Elm, Soft Surroundings and Athleta. The District at Green Valley Ranch features a beautiful outdoor setting complete with a fountain, splash pad for children, and a lush park, all conveniently located in Henderson, Nevada, off of the I-215 at Green Valley Parkway. For more information, visit http://shopthedistrictgvr.com/. Follow The District at Green Valley Ranch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheDistrictGVR and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/TheDistrictGVR/.

About Downtown Pleasant Hill

With 346,000 square feet of retail space, Downtown Pleasant Hill includes a carefully curated selection of 40 retailers, restaurants and services that include name brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, European Wax Center, Ross Dress for Less, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and Cold Stone Creamery. With an ongoing roster of exciting event and activities, Downtown Pleasant Hill is the social hub for its community. For more information, please visit www.shopdowntownpleasanthill.com.

About Alameda Landing

With over 30 retailers, restaurants and services, Alameda Landing offers a unique collection of brand names and boutique shopping and dining and experiences all conveniently located just off the 880 freeway. The shopping center's retail lineup includes customer favorites such as Target, Safeway, Unleashed by Petco, Sally Beauty, Michael's, Orangetheory Fitness, Panda Express and Chipotle. For more information, please visit www.shopalamedalanding.com.

About Vestar

As one of the leading privately held real estate companies in the United States, Vestar acquires, develops and manages shopping and entertainment destinations that serve as community focal points. Since its inception in 1989, Vestar has earned a reputation for integrity and responsibility in the fields of retail property development, operations, leasing and marketing. Vestar's current portfolio of retail properties totals 29 million square feet throughout the western states. For more information, please visit www.vestar.com.

