Vestbridge Advisors Launches "Smart Personalized Investing" Campaign Via New Website, Targeting Mass Affluent, High-Net-Worth and Institutional Investors

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestbridge Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), has launched a website, www.vestbridge.com, and announces its "Smart Personalized Investing" campaign targeting mass affluent, high-net-worth, and institutional investors. Vestbridge addresses the needs of today's consumers, placing an emphasis on a hyper-personalized approach and providing today's leading investment solutions and services. Vestbridge provides personalized investing strategies for client portfolios, such as Direct Indexing to mitigate tax burdens, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions, and other client-customized investment products.

"Today's marketplace requires a high-touch, personalized, and direct-to-consumer approach for communicating with, and providing investment strategies to, clients with financial service needs. Vestbridge is not only designed to connect with clients in new ways, but we also provide today's most contemporary products and services to help clients access and utilize financial engineering through a proven approach to investing and managing client assets. Vestbridge addresses consumer expectations for more personalized intelligent solutions and serves as a model for the modern RIA," said Vestbridge CEO and Founder Sean Hanlon.

With a clear understanding that today's consumer requires on-demand attention and access to immediate resources, Vestbridge offers a suite of current informational financial guides, provided for free, on the www.vestbridge.com website to any individual seeking financial information or guidance.

About Vestbridge

Vestbridge Advisors was founded to improve people's lives by providing on-demand contemporary financial services offered in an intelligent but uncomplicated way. Vestbridge provides innovative financial products and services, creating solutions for today's investors through resourceful and calculated financial engineering. Vestbridge provides a convenient experience and is committed to effecting positive change for all clients. Vestbridge is an SEC-registered RIA headquartered at 3393 Bargaintown Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. If you would like to explore financial freedom for you and your family, please visit www.vestbridge.com or call us at 833-592-5252.

If you would like more information about Vestbridge or any subject related to investments, please contact us at: [email protected]

Disclosure: Vestbridge Advisors, Inc. ("VB") Is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as a registered investment advisor with principal offices at 3393 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The information contained in this publication is meant for informational purposes only and does not constitute a direct offer to any individual or entity for the sale of securities or advisory services. Advisory advice is provided to individuals and entities in those states in which VB is authorized to do business. For more detailed information on VB, please visit our website at www.Vestbridge. com and view our Privacy Policy and our ADV2 Disclosure Document that contains relevant information about VB. Although VB is a new organization, any references herein to the experience of the firm and its staff relates to prior experience with affiliated and nonaffiliated entities in similar investment-related activities. All statistical information contained herein was believed to be the most current available at the time of the publishing of this publication.

