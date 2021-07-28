Vestcom enters into agreement to be acquired by Avery Dennison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom announced today that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Avery Dennison, a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Upon completion of the transaction, Vestcom will be a standalone business unit within Avery Dennison's Retail Branding and Information Solutions division.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in the history of Vestcom," said John Lawlor, chairman and CEO of Vestcom. "The capabilities of Avery Dennison will enable Vestcom to further accelerate innovation and continue delivering high-value solutions that drive sales and productivity for retailers and CPGs. And we look forward to bringing our expertise and data integration capabilities to new channels and markets with Avery Dennison. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and I look forward to this next chapter in our growth trajectory."

"Vestcom is a high-performing business that is a near adjacency to our Retail Branding and Information Solutions division," said Mitch Butier, Avery Dennison's chairman, president, and CEO. "With this acquisition, we are expanding our position in high-value categories and adding complementary channel access and data management capabilities that have the potential to further accelerate our Intelligent Labels strategy. We look forward to welcoming them into the Avery Dennison team."

About Vestcom

Vestcom is the industry leader in technology-driven shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs. Its data-integrated media solutions engage shoppers where it matters most – the point of decision – increasing sales and loyalty. Vestcom's patented shelf-edge innovation has been trusted by top retailers for more than 30 years to drive productivity and profitable growth. Learn more at www.vestcom.com

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

