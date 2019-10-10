Vestcom Named Service Partner of the Year by Tractor Supply Company

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Supply Company has once again named Vestcom as Service Partner of the Year for 2019 at the Tractor Supply Annual Partner Conference.

Tractor Supply highlighted a number of ways that Vestcom solutions drove value for the Company, including:

Reducing hang time, print time and cost for in-store signage by 50%

Reducing waste by 20% across 15,000,000 signs

Delivering innovation in outdoor signage, leading to lower cost and time savings

According to Phil Reiter, Tractor Supply's Vice President of National Marketing, "At Tractor Supply, Vestcom's partnership, collaboration and responsiveness has been key to improving our circular signage process. They have helped us develop a customized signing solution that saves time for our team members in our stores."

About Vestcom

Little Rock, Ark.-based Vestcom is the leading provider of customized shelf-edge communications and specialized marketing services for the retail industry—delivering proven results and influencing shopper behavior at the point-of-decision for the nation's top retailers and their suppliers, processing more than two billion price/promotion updates weekly through its production facilities located across the United States. Vestcom's services benefit retail clients by reducing total cost of ownership, increasing retail sales and coordinating in-store execution with retailers and their brand partners. For more information about Vestcom visit www.vestcom.com

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

