VESTECK, Inc. Delivers multiple presentations at Charring Cross International Symposium

VESTECK SAB member Dr. David H. Deaton gave a presentation during the "Innovation Session" on the problems with endografting and the benefits the VESTECK SUTURE-TIGHT suture delivery catheter will bring. Dr. Deaton's presentation stimulated several questions from the audience. The follow-on discussion was very encouraging relative to the benefits the SUTURE-TIGHT catheter brings to patients, physicians and payors.

The newest member of the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Dai Yamanouchi, gave two presentations at CX. A Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Yamanouchi is an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty also presented the SUTURE-TIGHT technology in the "Innovation Session's Dragon's Den," a "Shark Tank" type environment for novel endovascular technology. The judges had fantastic feedback on how VESTECK answers a significant unmet need in EVAR.

The VESTECK Suture-Tight catheter secures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures.

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. Their first product, the "Suture-Tight" nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to endovascular aortic repair market solving a significant global challenge for physicians, patients and payors.

