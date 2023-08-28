VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board members address significant global unmet need

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a significant global unmet need for the "SUTURE-TIGHT" catheter, VESTECK, Inc. is expanding the International Scientific Advisory Board.

We are honored to have Professor Dainis Krievins, from Latvia, Canadian, Dr. Bao Bui and Australian, Professor Ramon Varcoe join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Bui and Professor Krievins have participated in all 7 successful "SUTURE-TIGHT" cases.

Dr. Bui commented, "we have CT images of the patients whose endovascular grafts were secured by "SUTURE-TIGHT" ~150 days ago. As we expected, the CT's show the sutures are in place and the grafts have not leaked or migrated."

Professor Varcoe is the Director of the Vascular Institute, Prince of Wales Hospital, Associate Professor of Vascular Surgery UNSW and also hosts the VERVE Symposium in Australia.

Professor Krievins, is the Director of the Institute of Research at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital, Riga, Latvia. Dr. Bao Bui, is an Interventional Radiologist specializing in aortic endovascular repair at CHUS Hospital Fleurmont Sherbrooke, Quebec. 

Additional participants in these first 7 "SUTURE-TIGHT" implant procedures were:

Dr. Sean Lyden, Chairman Department of Vascular Surgery Cleveland Clinic, OH.

Professor Dai Yamanouchi, Chairman Department of Vascular Surgery Fujita Health University, Japan.

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, Chief/Network Director of Complex Vascular Services at Honor Health, AZ.

New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, Canada and the USA are represented on the SAB.

About VESTECK, Inc.(WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a platform technology to the aortic repair, structural heart, peripheral vascular markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT" catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures EVAR/TEVAR grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures. "SUTURE-TIGHT" brings a simple, easy to use technology to physicians, patients and payors.

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT" is not commercially available in the USA or OUS. 

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK, Inc. CEO, Joe Rafferty, [email protected] 

Please note that this document reflects statements that may constitute forward-looking statements and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future events, results of economic conditions and VESTECK's business, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of VESTECK's future performance, taking into account information currently available to it. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, as new risks and uncertainties may arise and it is not possible for management to predict those events or how they may affect VESTECK, Inc.

