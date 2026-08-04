VestGen Wealth Partners Expands Relationship with Zocks to Enhance Organic Growth Enablement Platform

Advisors to leverage Zocks' advanced AI tools to drive organic growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC (VestGen), the wealth management firm revolutionizing the industry by solving for advisor succession while providing dedicated client service across generations, announced today it has expanded its partnership with Zocks, the privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors. In addition to using Zocks' AI tools to automate administrative and operational tasks, VestGen advisors can now leverage the tools within the firm's larger ecosystem to drive AI-enabled organic growth.

"Zocks has also been a strong partner from both a support standpoint and its ability to consistently execute on an ambitious product roadmap, and that's why we expanded our engagement," said Jason Hanavan, CEO of VestGen. "An advisor's most valuable commodity is time, and Zocks' continued investment in its platform means we can offer our advisors the benefits of ongoing AI innovation that delivers clear returns to our organic growth goals. Establishing partnerships with providers like Zocks is an important part of VestGen's value proposition of helping advisors evolve and grow their practices."

Over the past year, VestGen advisors have leveraged Zocks to build efficiencies, increase organic growth and enhance the client experience. The current set of AI tools captures meeting notes and structures client data while integrating directly with Salesforce, eMoney and Orion, creating a more seamless advisor workflow and improving data consistency across VestGen's systems. The expansion of the relationship extends the firm's unique organic growth program to further automate key tasks and provide high-quality, data-informed insights regarding potential clients and growth opportunities for current VestGen clients.

"Because Zocks automatically and accurately enters data into planning tools, client intake forms and account opening paperwork, VestGen advisors can provide fast, high-quality service and bring in more clients," said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. "Our expanded relationship helps them quickly identify and act on high-value client needs and opportunities across their entire book of business."

Zocks' AI Assistant for financial advisors saves them more than 10 hours a week by automating various administrative tasks, drafting tailored client emails, processing documents and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns client conversations into structured, accurate data and insights. The platform also provides management with firm-wide visibility into client intelligence to help identify trends, spot bottlenecks, and scale best practices.

About VestGen Wealth Partners

VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC is a first-of-its-kind wealth management ecosystem designed to seamlessly connect advisors, families, and their legacies under one unified platform. By combining cutting-edge technology, intergenerational talent, and unwavering commitment to client success, VestGen is redefining what it means to preserve wealth and relationships for generations. VestGen integrates comprehensive financial planning, tax, wealth management, insurance, and legal services into a family office experience, providing clients with the personalized and sophisticated service they deserve. With a mission to build wealth, preserve legacies and empower the future of wealth management, VestGen is poised to become the premier destination for advisors and investors alike. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

Disclosure

VestGen Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

About Zocks

Zocks is the privacy-first, agentic AI Platform for financial advisors and financial firms. Its AI assistant saves advisors 10+ hours a week by automating manual tasks and turning every client conversation, email, and document into structured data that's deeply integrated with a firm's technology stack and AI ecosystem. Advisors can build plans and onboard clients faster, find growth opportunities, anticipate servicing needs, and ultimately grow their business — all in a platform built with enterprise-grade compliance, reporting, and controls.

More than 5,000 firms, including 6 of the 9 Barron's Top Mega RIAs and 2 of the top 3 life insurance carriers, rely on Zocks, the #1 rated AI Assistant for Financial Services on G2. Learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

Media Contact

Donald C. Cutler

Haven Tower Group, LLC.

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Media Contact (for Zocks)

Gregory

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SOURCE VestGen