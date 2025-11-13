VestGen Athlete Launches to Help Professional and Student Athletes and Families Build Enduring Wealth, Brand Equity

New Program Led by Former D-I QB Cole Dow

Includes Strategic Partnership with Athlete Collective

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC ("VestGen"), the modern wealth management ecosystem built to solve advisor succession while delivering high-touch, multigenerational client service, today announced the launch of VestGen Athlete, a dedicated service line for professional athletes, student-athletes, and former pros.

Built by Athletes for Athletes

VestGen Athlete combines brand strategy, financial planning and family advisory support to help athletes convert opportunities into legacies. Former football player Cole Dow, co-founder of Athlete Collective, will lead the initiative as Director, VestGen Athlete.

"Fewer than 2% of college athletes make it to the pros-and even for those who do, careers can be short," Dow said. "That's why our focus is bigger than a season or even a contract. At VestGen, we help athletes build a long-term plan for their education, their money, their brand, and their life after the final whistle. We also guide families navigating the realities of sudden income and life-changing opportunities."

VestGen Athlete delivers an integrated playbook for athletes at all levels:

College athletes balancing academics, sport, compliance and meaningful income

Professional and former athletes looking to professionalize their brand, protect wealth and plan second and third acts

High-school athletes and families preparing for NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) opportunities and recruiting

Athlete Collective Partnership

Through a strategic partnership with sports marketing agency the Athlete Collective, VestGen Athlete closes the loop with bespoke financial plans inside VestGen's holistic ecosystem, including investment management, estate planning, tax strategy, insurance, trust/legacy planning and risk management. The program also addresses contingency planning for the realities of injury, performance swings, and transitions to entrepreneurship or new careers.

Josh Gerry, Founder and CEO of VestGen, added, "NIL is creating sudden wealth and new risks overnight, while pros can see fortunes rise and fall just as fast. That reality demands advisors who understand the nuance of the sports world. By pairing Cole's experience with VestGen's comprehensive planning platform, we're giving athletes a single, trusted team to build a brand, protect wealth, and create an enduring legacy."

About VestGen

VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC is a fully integrated national wealth-management ecosystem purpose-built to ensure smooth and secure transitions for retiring advisors and their clients, develop next-generation talent, and provide individuals and families with robust financial planning across generations. By combining cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to client success, VestGen is redefining what it means to preserve wealth and relationships for generations. VestGen unites comprehensive financial planning, tax, wealth management, insurance, and legal services into a family office experience, providing clients with the personalized and sophisticated service they deserve. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

About Athlete Collective

Athlete Collective is a sports-marketing partner that helps athletes build and monetize their platforms through authentic storytelling, sponsorship strategy, and brand alignment. The agency represents elite athletes across the NFL, college football, and other major sports—building systems that drive influence, impact, and income.

Disclosure

VestGen Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, visit vestgen.com .

Media Contacts

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue, Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4864 / (424) 317-4854 | [email protected], [email protected]

