VestGen Expands National Platform to Serve Retirement Plan Sponsors

New initiative strengthens VestGen's holistic wealth ecosystem

Former Oasic team with $662 million in client assets joins as part of expansion

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC (VestGen), the fast-growing wealth management firm redefining advisor succession and client continuity, today announced a strategic expansion into the retirement plan market with the launch of VestGen Retirement Services. The new initiative delivers institutional-grade fiduciary oversight and participant engagement to plan sponsors seeking a more proactive, personalized experience.

Joining VestGen to help shape this expansion is an experienced retirement-focused advisory team previously affiliated with Osaic, bringing approximately $662 million in total client assets. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the group brings decades of experience serving business owners, HR leaders and individual participants transitioning from employer-sponsored plans.

Bob Greulich, CPFA®, a veteran advisor with more than 40 years in wealth and retirement management, will serve as a Managing Director, Wealth Advisor for VestGen Retirement Services, alongside James Kim, who will continue his focus on serving individual clients and participants through tailored rollover and wealth strategies. They are supported by a seasoned client service and operations team.

"Plan sponsors need compliant plans, but they also need a competitive advantage," said Greulich. "A well-run retirement program helps companies attract and retain top talent, while giving employees the confidence to retire on time and with dignity."

Josh Gerry, Founder and CEO of VestGen, added, "The wealth management space is evolving rapidly, often at the expense of personalization. We're building a firm that combines growth with soul — a unified ecosystem where employees don't just access financial planning, they engage with it. With the same reach as the largest providers, we deliver through advisors who know their clients by name. This addition is a gateway to that vision."

VestGen Retirement Services will serve as the foundation for a broader, fully integrated solution for plan sponsors and participants — from plan design and fiduciary oversight to participant education and wealth transitions.

About VestGen Wealth Partners

VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC is a fully integrated national wealth-management ecosystem purpose-built to ensure smooth and secure transitions for retiring advisors and their clients, develop next-generation talent, and provide individuals and families with robust financial planning across generations. By combining cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to client success, VestGen is redefining what it means to preserve wealth and relationships for generations. VestGen unites comprehensive financial planning, tax, wealth management, insurance, and legal services into a family office experience, providing clients with the personalized and sophisticated service they deserve. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

Disclosure

VestGen Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

