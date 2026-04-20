The article outlines how structured vestibular therapy helps people reduce dizziness, improve stability, and support concussion recovery.

BUDD LAKE, NJ., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do some people still feel unsteady long after dizziness or a head injury seems to have passed? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer through a practical look at how Vestibular Therapy helps the brain and body rebuild balance after disruption.

Jeffrey Kessler, Owner and Physical Therapist Speed Speed

The release centers on the article itself and its explanation of why recovery can remain difficult even after the original event appears to be over. The HelloNation article explains that many people continue to struggle because the brain, inner ear, and muscles are no longer working together smoothly. When those systems send mixed signals, everyday movement can feel unreliable and disorienting.

The article describes Vestibular Therapy as a structured process that helps reduce that confusion over time. Rather than asking patients to simply wait for symptoms to fade, the approach uses guided repetition to help the brain relearn how to interpret motion, position, and visual information. The article notes that this process can be especially useful during concussion recovery, when balance and focus often remain affected.

According to the article, one of the first challenges many patients face is fear of movement. Even light motion can trigger discomfort, which often leads people to avoid activity longer than necessary. The HelloNation article explains that this pattern can delay recovery, while a gradual therapy plan helps rebuild confidence without overwhelming the system.

The article also explains, in simple terms, how the balance system works. It describes the vestibular system as a set of sensors that help the brain understand movement and body position. When those signals do not match what the eyes and muscles report, people may feel dizzy, detached, or unsure of their footing. Vestibular Therapy is presented as a way to steadily improve how those signals are processed.

A major takeaway from the article is the importance of individualized assessment. It explains that an early visit may include eye-tracking tests, head-motion evaluation, gait work, and a review of which positions or settings trigger symptoms. Physical Therapy Expert Jeff Kessler is featured as the source of insight in the article, which emphasizes that each person responds differently and needs a plan that matches those patterns.

The article then outlines how treatment often begins with simple visual and head-movement exercises. These early tasks are designed to help stabilize vision and reduce symptom intensity. As progress builds, the article describes how therapy may expand into posture work, walking drills, direction changes, and challenges that reflect daily routines, sports demands, or work activities.

Another point covered in the article is the value of regular progress checks. Recovery is not always linear, and symptoms may vary from day to day. The article notes that consistent monitoring helps keep the plan effective and manageable, especially for people navigating concussion recovery. Physical Therapy Expert Jeff Kessler is presented in the article as explaining the importance of adjusting intensity based on performance and symptom response.

The article also connects exercise with practical habits that support recovery. It describes how hydration, pacing, rest, and understanding the purpose of each movement can improve follow-through and make results feel more predictable. This educational side of Vestibular Therapy is framed as an important part of helping patients feel more informed and in control.

By the end, the article presents Vestibular Therapy as a steady, practical path toward clearer movement, fewer symptoms, and greater confidence in daily life. Vestibular Therapy: Regaining Balance After Dizziness or Concussion features insights from Jeff Kessler, Physical Therapy Experts of Budd Lake, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation