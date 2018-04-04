Vestigo Ventures Invests in Micronotes B Round

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and MIT Sloan School alumni, Devon Kinkead and Christian Klacko, Micronotes helps financial institutions retain and deepen relationships with their customers by providing a sales and marketing platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that leverages machine learning to match and validate banking products and services with individual users. The funds raised will be used by Micronotes to support rapid scaling of its platform, including sales, marketing and engineering.

With a majority of consumer banking transactions now conducted online, Micronotes is at the forefront of recognizing the need for financial institutions to find new ways to engage and deepen relationships with customers within an estimated $1-2 billion segment. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Micronotes empowers financial institutions to build stronger and more robust relationships with their increasingly digital customers, solving a crucial need in the market. Micronotes fits within Vestigo's strategy to invest in companies and management teams that provide "operations solutions," enabling the financial sector to build stronger customer relationships and generate better client outcomes.

"Devon and Christian represent the rare combination of deep expertise in AI with the ability to achieve superior business outcomes. Today, the challenge of leveraging AI is not the technology or even the data, it's about finding people who can ask the right questions and build a platform that gets smarter over time; the management team at Micronotes has done just that," said Ian Sheridan, co-founder and managing director of Vestigo Ventures, and a member of the Board of Directors for Micronotes.

"Micronotes' vision is to interview the world's customers, all seven billion, starting with banking customers," said Devon Kinkead, CEO and co-founder of Micronotes. "The team at Vestigo understands our mission and how data and technology can be applied to financial services to create better, stronger and more profitable customer experiences. We look forward to leveraging Vestigo's strong operational expertise within financial services to rapidly expand into our beachhead market."

About Vestigo

Vestigo Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts that invests in financial technology (fintech) companies. The Firm was founded by David Blundin, founder and chairman of Cogo Labs, Mark Casady, former CEO and chairman of LPL Financial, and Managing Directors Ian Sheridan and Mike Nugent. Vestigo has identified four areas of concentration: market structure, operations solutions, worksite management and personal wealth. Learn more at www.vestigoventures.com.

About Micronotes

Micronotes is an AI-driven interview-marketing company serving financial service providers. The company's fast, automated and cloud-based digital interview platform applies machine learning to customer data to improve customer engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through the digital service channels. A privately held company, Micronotes is based in Boston, Mass. For more information visit: www.micronotes.com.

