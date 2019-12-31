Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. Announces Results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. (OTC: VRTA) announced today the voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on December 23 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stockholders voted to elect Daryl C. Idler Jr. to serve as a director on the board of VRTA until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until his successor is duly elected and qualifies. Donovan Jacobs continues to serve as an independent director, while Michael Shustek remains the executive officer.

A total of 626,073 votes were cast at the annual meeting, representing approximately 58 percent of all shares. More than 85 percent voted for Idler Jr., while approximately 14.6 percent withheld their vote.

The company also announced that it will continue to repurchase shares of its common stock.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund I, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, the company invests in, acquires, manages or sells real property and acquires entities involved in the ownership or management of real property.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund I, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTA," with headquarters located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please visit: http://vestinrealtymortgage1.com/.

This press release contains statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the management of Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Julie Leber Damon Elder Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.1391 949.427.1377 julie@spotlightmarcom.com damon@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

Related Links

http://vestinrealtymortgage1.com

