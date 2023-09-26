Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. and Brighton Holdings, LLC Complete Merger

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 14:12 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. ("Vestin," "the company," "we" or "our") announced today the completion of the previously announced merger of Brighton Holdings, LLC ("Brighton") with and into the company.

Based on the preliminary voting results provided by the independent Inspector of Election, 100 percent of votes cast at the special meeting of stockholders held last week were in favor of the merger.

As previously announced, in connection with the merger, each share of Vestin common stock (other than shares held by Brighton) will be exchanged for $4,020.00 per share, without interest. As a result of the completion of the Merger, Vestin common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.
Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund II, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage, or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property, as well as securities. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brighton Holdings, LLC
Brighton Holdings, LLC is a privately held firm recently formed to hold the share ownership in Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. as described above. Brighton is owned by Michael Shustek, CEO of Vestin, and Craig Burr. It has no operating history.

Contacts
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications                                   
949.427.1377
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

