Vestis Corporation Securities Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP "Wolf Haldenstein") reminds shareholders that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia behalf of those who purchased or acquired the common stock of Vestis Corporation ("Vestis" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSTS) between October 2, 2023 and May 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Vestis is a provider of uniforms and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company was created as the result of the September 30, 2023 spinoff from food services and facilities management provider Aramark. Vestis began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2023, the first day of the Class Period, under the ticker symbol "VSTS."

Prior to the spinoff, the potential executives of Vestis claimed that "investments are in place" to deliver "5% to 7% topline growth" on compound annual growth rate (CAGR). They also assured investors that the Company's sales force had "reached their stride" and were "now hitting productivity levels that we desire from them."

Subsequent to the spinoff, Vestis management highlighted the "really, really great feedback" that Vestis had received from its customer service initiatives and maintained that the Company's growth would continue to accelerate based on, among other things, Vestis "providing service excellence to our customers."



The filed complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

Aramark had historically underinvested in the business segment that ultimately became Vestis;

Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sale force;

Vestis's outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to "service gaps" that had impeded the Company's levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and

As a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Vestis's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The filed complaint further alleges that the true situation at Vestis was revealed before markets opened on May 2, 2024, when a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended March 29, 2024, was released. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it had generated revenue of $705 million, a 0.9% increase over the same quarter in the prior year, and had negatively revised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024 to a range of -1% to 0%.

During the earnings call with analysts that day, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Kimberly Scott revealed the "challenges" facing the Company related "to sales productivity and deliberate moderated pricing actions," the latter of which CEO Scott explained were necessary to "improve retention" and because "service gaps" had "driven price sensitivity."

During the same call, analysts noted that Vestis had pivoted from a recent announcement of a price increase to a price decrease and questioned Company management about the reversal in pricing capabilities.

On this news, the price of Vestis stock plummeted 45%, from a closing price of $18.47 per share on May 1, 2024, to a closing price of $10.16 per share on May 2, 2024.

