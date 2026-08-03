VESTIS TEAMSTERS IN INDIANAPOLIS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY CONTRACT

Route Sales Support and Route Sales Representatives Ratify Strong Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 30 route sales support and route sales representatives at Vestis in Indianapolis have ratified a strong new agreement, ending their 19-day strike. The members of Teamsters Local 135 were forced into a work stoppage due to the company's illegal intimidation of workers.

"Throughout this strike, this group learned to trust one another, believe in themselves, and believe in their union. The solidarity forged on that picket line transformed this group into true Teamsters," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "For the first time in many of their careers, this company came to the bargaining table and treated these workers with the respect they had earned — not because it was given, but because these members stood together and demanded it. I couldn't be prouder of this group. This victory belongs to them."

The new three-year agreement includes wage increases, a 40-hour guaranteed work week, and Teamsters health care through the Michigan Conference of Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund.

"Three weeks ago, we stood together because we knew things had to change," said Ethan Weber, a Vestis Teamster. "Today, we're going back to work stronger, more united, and with leadership that never stopped fighting alongside us. This victory showed us what solidarity can accomplish, and we're ready to keep building on it over the next few years."

Teamsters Local 135 represents over 12,000 members in over a dozen Teamsters divisions. The local's mission is to organize for the strongest contracts possible, hold companies accountable, and ensure that workers' voices are heard. For more information, go to local135.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135