VESTIS TEAMSTERS LAUNCH ULP STRIKE IN INDIANAPOLIS

Teamsters Fight for Fair Contract, End to Company's Unfair Labor Practice

INDIANPOLIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Vestis, represented by Teamsters Local 135, have launched an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. The 29 route sales support and route sales representatives were forced to strike after the company threatened workers for engaging in protected concerted activity — rights that are guaranteed under the National Labor Relations Act.

"Vestis Teamsters are tired of being disrespected by their employer," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "Instead of negotiating, management has already hired temporary replacement workers. When a company chooses to rely on inexperienced scabs instead of addressing its unfair labor practices and bargaining in good faith, everyone pays the price."

In addition to fighting back against the company's unlawful behavior, workers are striking for fair pay and benefits that honor the hard work they put in every day.

"I've worked at Vestis for 10 years, and we've had enough," said Jay White, a route sales representative for Vestis and Local 135 Chief Steward. "Management threatened workers for exercising our protected rights while pushing a nearly cost-neutral contract. We deserve better, and we'll stay on the picket line until this company stops violating our rights, bargains in good faith, and addresses our issues and concerns."

Teamsters Local 135 represents over 12,000 members in over a dozen Teamsters divisions. The local's mission is to organize for the strongest contracts possible, hold companies accountable, and ensure that workers' voices are heard. For more information, go to local135.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135