US FOODS TEAMSTERS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET

Local 135 Members Show Power Ahead of Contract Expiration

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 drivers and warehouse workers at US Foods in Indiana will hold a practice picket at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, to demonstrate Teamsters solidarity ahead of their upcoming contract expiration. Last week, the group voted to authorize a strike by a 98 percent margin if US Foods refuses to come to the table with a contract that addresses the members' concerns.

These workers deliver to customers across the state of Indiana and into Louisville, supplying hundreds of local restaurants, major universities, and critical hospital systems.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on Jan. 30. There will be no contract extensions. The Teamsters are calling on US Foods to put a fair agreement on the table or Local 135 members will be forced to strike.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 27

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.



WHO: Teamsters Local 135 members



WHERE: US Foods Distribution Center

12301 Cumberland Rd

Fishers, IN 46038



VISUALS: US Foods Teamsters, picketing and holding signs that read "US Foods Teamsters Strike Ready" and "You've Got the Money, Pay Us!"





