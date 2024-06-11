Vestmark and PureFacts Announce Partnership to Transform Wealth and Investment Management Billing at Scale

Billing identified as key to wealth management firm growth

Partnership to boost offerings that deploy best-in-class wealth technology

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, and PureFacts Financial Solutions, a global leader in revenue management, enterprise reporting, and insights solutions for the asset and wealth management sector, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance billing solutions and enable nimbler, faster operations for leaders in the wealth management space.

Vestmark, renowned for its core platform encompassing portfolio management, trading, and client reporting, has identified billing as a crucial component of its comprehensive offering. The partnership with PureFacts provides an integrated billing platform that supports various billing models, including AUM-based, account-based, hourly, retainers, and more. PureFacts Financial Solutions has established itself as a global leader in revenue management and billing, offering an AI-enriched, end-to-end revenue lifecycle process through its innovative PureFees platform.

"This partnership with PureFacts represents a necessary step in Vestmark's journey to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for a wide range of firms in the wealth management space, including broker-dealers, RIAs, RIA aggregators, asset managers, and other service providers," said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark. "We are extremely pleased to be partnering with a cutting-edge firm with a focus on fee billing excellence and scalability."

PureFacts' enterprise billing platform is designed to scale, accommodating the diverse needs of different types of wealth and asset management firms. As part of a comprehensive suite of solutions available to financial advisors who leverage Vestmark's customized investment solutions, PureFacts' platform provides Vestmark clients the ability to track, measure, and optimize every dollar, bringing flexibility to support a wide range of business models, from small independent practices to regional broker-dealers and wealth managers and large national clients.

"We are excited to partner with Vestmark to bring our innovative billing solutions to the U.S. market to help their clients grow," said Robert Madej, CEO of PureFacts Financial Solutions. "Our collaboration signifies a win-win partnership, combining Vestmark's robust technology platform with PureFacts' industry-leading revenue management capabilities. Together, we will further empower financial professionals to deliver exceptional, personalized client experiences."

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass. and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of End-to-End Revenue Management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. Firms calculate, collect, distribute, incentivize and optimize their revenues using PureFacts AI-enriched fees engine, incentive compensation application and compelling revenue business intelligence powered by a single system of record for revenue management. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards.

Drive revenues. Eliminate leakages. Increase growth velocity. Learn more at www.purefacts.com

