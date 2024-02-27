Vestmark Announces New Strategic Partnership to Support Rapidly Expanding RIA Channel

Vestmark VAST® to help deepen presence among RIAs with custom model portfolios and tax management services.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global investment management firm, today announced a partnership set to transform the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) channel. As of today, RIAs using new and existing Invesco models will gain access to Vestmark VAST®, an innovative solution providing personalization and tax management at scale.

Karl Roessner, Chief Executive Officer at Vestmark, welcomed the partnership, saying, "This partnership marks a significant step toward providing RIAs with innovative portfolio solutions, combining Invesco's investment experience with Vestmark's breakthrough tax transition and tax management service, VAST. We are confident that this strategic partnership will be a game-changer in the RIA channel."

Vestmark VAST simplifies the creation of personalized tax-optimized portfolios for financial advisors at scale. Designed to meet advisors and clients where they are, VAST enables the creation of tailored, tax optimized portfolios aligned to each client's personal situation. Vestmark's tax transition service also helps to ensure the tax-efficient transition of legacy positions from other accounts or firms.

Backed by Invesco Investment Solutions and offering a multi-manager approach, Invesco's custom model portfolios are supported by ongoing marketing insights, helping ensure adaptability to evolving market conditions. The portfolios provide investors with multi-asset solutions, offering diversification across investment managers and factors while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass. and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

Investment strategies that seek to enhance after-tax performance may be unable to fully realize strategic gains or harvest losses. There are limitations inherent in the use of an optimization methodology to manage accounts relative to a designated index; for instance, the optimization tools are not designed to account for current market conditions and any short-term market fluctuations. The optimization tools may seek to estimate individual tax circumstances but cannot incorporate all individual tax information, potentially leading to inaccuracies.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Shim
Haven Tower Group
(424) 317-4861
eshim@haventower.com

