Vestmark Welcomes Ben Miele as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark announces that Ben Miele has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. In his new role, Mr. Miele will be part of the Vestmark executive team and will lead business development efforts, taking responsibility for all sales strategy and execution.

"Ben has an impressive track record of optimizing sales divisions and performance in ways that drive scalable growth, and improve client satisfaction and engagement after the sale is complete," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "As we advance along our growth trajectory, Ben will play a vital role in helping Vestmark to expand our share in key target markets as well as strategically expand into new areas of opportunity."

Mr. Miele has previously held various sales leadership roles during his 12-year tenure at Globoforce/Workhuman, a high-growth integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform. Finishing his tenure as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales, he was instrumental in helping the company become an award-winning market leader. Before joining Globoforce/Workhuman, Mr. Miele was the Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Webhire, a leading provider of SaaS-based talent management solutions. Under his guidance and due in part to a rapid growth in sales, Webhire was acquired by Kenexa Corporation in 2005. Mr. Miele began his sales leadership career with Desktop Data, a leading provider of news and data to the financial services industry. During his six-year tenure there, Desktop Data transformed from a start-up company, to a market leader, and finally to a public company, with Forbes magazine rating Desktop Data's initial public offering as the second-best IPO of 1995.

"A disciplined, data-driven approach to building relationships and driving sales is key for companies to be able to achieve their growth objectives while also fostering strong relationships with current and prospective clients," said Ben Miele, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Vestmark. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continually enhance sales coverage, execution, and operations, evolve our go-to-market strategies, and continue our focus on engagement with prospects and clients across the Vestmark organization."

Mr. Miele graduated from Brandeis University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy.

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.3 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

