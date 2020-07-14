Vestra Labs to Provide COVID-19 Virus Testing at 148 Skilled Nursing Facilities Across the State of Arizona

PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the midst of a spike in the number of cases and hospitalizations, the State of Arizona recently awarded Phoenix-based concierge phlebotomy services pioneer Vestra Labs a contract to provide virus testing at 148 skilled nursing facilities throughout the state. Vestra Labs has the capability to deploy highly skilled testing teams within 24 hours of a request. Utilizing the most accurate testing available on the market today, Vestra Labs can efficiently process up to 45,000 tests per day, and deliver timely results within 24 to 48 hours. So far, Vestra Labs has performed more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests for the State of Arizona alone.

bit.ly/3es33LI bit.ly/3es33LI

"In the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has caused major distress across the United States. Communities are experiencing more and more restrictions, businesses are needing to close, and families have to be separated. As a local business, we're proud to be able to do our part to help Arizona through this health crisis by bringing efficient, affordable testing programs and timely, accurate results to skilled nursing facilities across the state," said Will Cooper, Director of Corporate Wellness at Vestra Labs. "We could not be prouder of our teams' relentless work ethic and efforts to continue providing around the clock support to those in need. Because of their efforts, we have been able to witness first-hand the positive impacts of lives changing, giving us hope that we will be able to come through this crisis soon."

Vestra Labs conducts daily dispatches of highly skilled on-site testing teams to homes, communities, organizations, and businesses across the United States in urgent need of testing as local testing sites experience droughts of testing supplies, increased wait times for testing, and delayed test results in the range of one months, or more. The cost for testing is fully transparent with a flat rate quoted per test and no hidden fees or contracts included.

With a commitment to public health, Vestra Labs provides a variety of other COVID-19 related support services . Its service offerings include site auditing for risk and exposure to the virus, contract HSE personnel to monitor exposure and risk mitigation plans, temperature screening and wellness checks to mitigate the risk of infectious individuals entering a specific location, and sanitation and disinfecting services that allow for rapid client re-entry one hour following completion.

Vestra Labs supports national labs (such as Lab Corp and Mayo Clinic), professional sports teams (such as the NBA and MLB), state and local government agencies, schools, universities, collegiate athletes, regional skilled nursing facility operators, Fortune 500, and small businesses alike.

About Vestra Labs

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Vestra Labs executive leadership has been providing concierge phlebotomy services, in home testing, and occupational health support for over a decade. A nationwide leader in large group, on-site testing services, Vestra Labs serves Federal, State, and Local agencies, as well as the NBA, MLB, Collegiate athletics programs, skilled nursing facilities, senior care centers, Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and communities across North America. For more information on Vestra Labs, please visit Vestra-Labs.com .

Media Contact

Will Cooper

[email protected]

(903) 746-6678

SOURCE Vestra Labs

Related Links

http://www.vestra-labs.com

