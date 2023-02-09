Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets

Mr Rose, a former BlackRock Director, joins as Head of Capital Markets, North America and will be central to bringing Vesttoo's unique value proposition to a wider capital markets audience. In his new role, Mr. Rose will be responsible for leading the US-based Capital Markets team and directing its fundraising activities and strategic initiatives across the North American region

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo's investor base.

Thomas brings 20 years and a wealth of capital markets experience to Vesttoo having previously held key positions at Barclays Global Investors, BlackRock, and Neuberger Berman. Prior to joining Vesttoo, Thomas was the Co-Head of Distribution for 3iQ (US), a leading crypto-asset firm in Canada that launched the first regulated crypto funds in North America.

"I'm thrilled to be able to announce that Tom is joining our North American team," said Julia Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vesttoo. "Tom's extensive capital markets experience means he brings a deep understanding of the needs of institutional investors and is able to articulate why today's market dynamics represent a fantastic opportunity for the ILS asset class. ILS represents an asset class capable of generating returns largely uncorrelated to movements in financial markets. Vesttoo's drive to develop the non-cat segment of the ILS market with the support of our data-driven technology is a game-changer. I have no doubt Tom will continue to build on the momentum our North American and Global capital markets teams have already achieved."

Surveying the contemporary investment landscape, Thomas commented that: "Institutional investors continue to be on the hunt for sensible yield enhancement opportunities. Vesttoo's approach to the insurance risk transfer and the ILS asset class offers investors a diversified, uncorrelated yield without the excessive unpredictability of catastrophic risk strategies. Moreover with the technology that Vesttoo has created, investors are able to get a data-driven and transparent risk pricing view in a way that's completely unique to the asset class."

Vesttoo connects the insurance industry and the capital markets by combining AI-powered technology with expertise in data science, insurance, and finance. We provide insurers with the capacity they need and investors with opportunities to diversify with uncorrelated, low volatility insurance-linked assets. Among the company's partners are well-established global insurers, financial institutions, and large multinational brokers. Securities products and services in the United States will be offered through a registered broker-dealer.

