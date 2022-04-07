Dr. Sobti will bring his Wall Street acumen to the insurtech company, allowing Vesttoo to expand its offering to capital market investors and grow its client base in the sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading global alternative risk transfer and investment platform, announced today that it has recruited corporate finance expert Dr. Sanjiv Sobti to its advisory board.

Vesttoo Appoints Former Credit Suisse Senior Advisor Dr. Sanjiv Sobti to its Advisory Board

Dr. Sobti has over 35 years of experience in his career on Wall Street and is known for serving as a key advisor to managements and boards on strategic business combinations and critical capital market transactions. In addition to his role as a Board Member of BankUnited and Venture Partner at Altai Ventures, he has served as a senior advisor for Credit Suisse. He holds a Ph.D. in Finance and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Sobti's Wall Street experience and knowledge are unmatched, and our advisory board will benefit greatly from his insight," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "His track record in corporate finance and the capital markets speaks for itself. We are excited to have him on the Vesttoo team."

"We're extremely honored to have Dr. Sobti join the ranks of Vesttoo's advisory board," said Jacques Aigrain, Chairman of Vesttoo's Advisory Board. "Dr. Sobti joins a diverse and global board of advisors and will add his unique perspective, built on years of experience, to expand the company's successes in creating Life and P&C insurance-linked investment products."

"Vesttoo's take on insurance-linked investments is a refreshing update to a sector that very much needs it," said Dr. Sanjiv Sobti. "They have combined a much-needed financial product with a solid strategy for growth. I am happy to be a part of their vision to bridge the gap between the insurance and capital markets."

Vesttoo operates an AI-based risk transfer marketplace, providing investors with access to insurance-linked assets in a range of financial instruments. Insurers benefit from increased capacity from capital market investors, opening up reinsurance options for underserved parts of the market. Earlier this year, Vesttoo announced that it intends to greatly scale its deal flow in 2022, providing more investment options for investors, along with risk transfer solutions for insurers.

As an advisory board member, Dr. Sobti will assist Vesttoo's leadership in growing its investor network and work to facilitate Vesttoo's marketplace growth.

