Vesttoo Completes $120+ Million Casualty Quota Share Renewal for Leading Lloyd's Syndicate

The transaction, brokered by Howden Tiger, highlights continued global demand to bridge the insurance and capital markets

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo Ltd, a technology-driven collateralized reinsurance provider, today announced the completion of a successful renewal of quota share reinsurance cover for a leading London Lloyd's syndicate. The transaction, providing more than $120 million USD in capacity, is a continued sign of demand for new investment capital in the reinsurance industry. The deal was structured with the assistance of Howden Tiger.

The renewal provides multi-line cover for a portfolio of long-tail, North American treaty reinsurance and demonstrated Vesttoo's commitment both to finding collateralized solutions for complex portfolios and delivering the levels of service required to retain cedents as long-term partners.

"This transaction highlights what Vesttoo brings to the market – a new bridge between the insurance and the capital markets," said Brian Kirwan, Vesttoo's Global Head of P&C and Speciality. "Vesttoo enables cedents to strengthen their balance sheets while allowing capital market investors to access an attractive asset class that was previously out of reach. We pride ourselves in offering the highest standard of service in the market, especially when this leads to valued clients renewing with us in 2023. This renewal is testament to the hard work by our experienced team members across the globe and we look forward to further developing this mutually-beneficial relationship in the years ahead."

The nine-figure renewal comes on the heels of Vesttoo's quarterly Risk Capital Report , showing that the market for insurance-linked securities is set to jump 11 percent by 2025 to an estimated $120 billion.

Driven by global demand for uncorrelated, low-volatility assets and lack of capacity in the traditional reinsurance industry, this projected growth will be centered on non-catastrophe markets, including low volatility Property & Casualty (P&C), Specialty and Life lines of business.

The robust demand from both cedents and investors for Vesttoo's offering goes hand in hand with the company's vision of a liquid marketplace for Insurance-linked Securities (ILS) and increasing the flow of capital into the insurance market. Vesttoo's marketplace will offer cedents and their brokers direct access to trusted, third-party investors. Investors, in turn, benefit from low-volatility, uncorrelated investment opportunities.

