Vesttoo Continues Global Expansion with New General Managers in Europe, South Korea, and UAE

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading AI-based insurance-linked investment platform, today announced the global expansion of its leadership team to include key industry veterans who will manage the company's offices in London, Seoul, as well as Dubai. The seasoned executives include the former CEO of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty UK, former CEO of AIG Korea, and a former high-ranking manager at Investbridge Capital. They will oversee Vesttoo's market penetration in Europe, Asia, and the Emirates, and will be instrumental in reaching the company's $7bn capacity target.

"Our number one focus is to create diversified insurance-linked investment options with multiple access points for investors - and we've recruited talented leaders to help us do just that," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "Brian, Douglas, and Omar bring a wealth of experience and an unparalleled network to our team. I'm proud to have them join the Vesttoo family and look forward to our future work together."

The veteran global leaders are:

London : Brian Kirwan - General Manager, Vesttoo Europe

Mr. Kirwan is a respected industry veteran, boasting over 30 years of experience in the Insurance, Reinsurance, Alternative Risk, and Structured Credit industries. With expertise from previous roles such as CEO of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty UK, he will be the General Manager of Vesttoo EU, overseeing company operations in the UK and mainland Europe.

Seoul : Douglas Min - General Manager, Vesttoo Korea

Mr. Min will oversee Vesttoo's Korean operation and its growth. Previously, he was CEO of AIG Korea. In more than 35 years of international (re)insurance experience, he has held various senior roles in Business Development, Underwriting, and Risk and is an associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Dubai : Omar Ali - General Manager, Vesttoo UAE

Mr. Ali has over a decade of compliance and legal experience across the investment sector, holding leading positions at Investbridge Capital and Mirabaud Middle East Limited. He will establish, operate and grow the Vesttoo business in the United Arab Emirates, including recruiting talent and facilitating local investor relationships and brand awareness in UAE.

The fast-growing company provides investors with uncorrelated, diversified investments, by taking on the risk and returns of a group of insurance policies. Using AI-based risk modeling, Vesttoo is able to offer investors flexible insurance-linked investments adjusted to risk appetite, with returns well above industry benchmarks. The transparent technologies open the door for rating agencies, which can now provide ratings for the transactions. Insurers, on the other hand, get direct access to capacity originating from the capital markets with an efficient, accurate, and cost-effective risk transfer solution.

Vesttoo's expansion will continue with local offices in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Japan. Leadership for these offices will be announced in the near future.

In addition, Vesttoo has recently recruited industry veteran Julia Henderson, who held key positions in the reinsurance industry with RenaissanceRe, Nephila Capital, Brit, and Stable, to its advisory board. Vesttoo also bolstered its Bermuda office with Head of Compliance Akilah Wilson, who held prominent positions at the Bermuda Monetary Authority for almost a decade. Furthermore, Nick Graham, formerly responsible for capital raising on the business development team at Broad River Asset Management, has joined the New York office as Associate VP of Business Development.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets. For more information, visit https://vesttoo.com .

