Vesttoo Hires David Schonbrun as Chief Legal Officer from Hiscox and Former Senior SEC Counsel Daniel Goldfried as Deputy CLO

The two will be based in Vesttoo's New York office and manage the company's legal and regulatory operations globally, as it expands its operations worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading global alternative risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the expansion of its legal department, which will be led by David Schonbrun as Chief Legal Officer and Daniel Goldfried as Deputy Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Schonbrun has practiced insurance law for over 30 years, with experience as a chief legal and compliance officer, corporate and regulatory attorney, government affairs representative, litigator, and coverage counsel. Before joining Vesttoo, Mr. Schonbrun was Hiscox USA's Senior Vice President, Head of Legal and Government Affairs, and Secretary, and was recognized as a Hiscox Partner for his contributions to the group. He is a graduate of Yeshiva College and the Columbia University School of Law.

Mr. Goldfried has over 25 years of legal and regulatory compliance experience within the financial services industry. He is a former Senior Counsel at the SEC and has held senior legal positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including Senior Vice President, Regulatory Law, and most recently was the General Counsel of a multibillion-dollar asset manager. Mr. Goldfried also advised major financial institutions and asset managers on a wide variety of regulatory and compliance matters while in private practice. He has a B.A. from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the George Washington University, where he was a member of the George Washington Law Review.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce the addition of David and Dan to our team," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Founder of Vesttoo. "Both have unmatched professional experience that will in no doubt serve to propel Vesttoo forward. David's expertise in Insurance law and regulatory know-how gained from years of experience, as well as his invaluable experience in managing legal teams, will form the legal foundation for Vesttoo's expanding global presence. Dan's inner knowledge of the SEC will be a significant boon to our regulatory and compliance efforts. I'm proud to say that both see Vesttoo's potential and are committed to the Vesttoo vision."

"I am delighted and proud to join Vesttoo as its Chief Legal Officer," Mr. Schonbrun said. "The insurance-linked securities and investment industry is an increasingly important business sector, in which Vesttoo is moving forward by leaps and bounds. The business already has achieved much, and I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to expand Vesttoo's operations and do my part to bring about its further success."

"I am thrilled to join the Vesttoo team," said Mr. Goldfried, Vesttoo's Deputy CLO. "I believe their efforts to broaden investor access to Life and P&C insurance investments will have a mutually beneficial effect on the insurance and business industries, and am excited to help the team execute on its vision."

As Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Schonbrun will be responsible for all legal and regulatory aspects of Vesttoo's global operations, and coordinate the legal teams across Vesttoo's offices worldwide.

Mr. Goldfried, as Deputy Chief Legal Officer, will lead the regulatory compliance framework associated with the capital markets, under the laws of the United States and other jurisdictions in which Vesttoo operates.

Vesttoo operates an AI-based risk transfer platform, through which Insurers can gain increased capacity from the capital markets, thereby opening up reinsurance options for underserved parts of the market. Earlier this year, Vesttoo announced that it intends to scale its deal flow significantly in 2022, providing more options for investors, along with risk transfer solutions for insurers.

Vesttoo is opening access to Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types, while enhancing risk transfer and capacity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

