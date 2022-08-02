Vesttoo Hires Kunihiko Iinuma, Former Vice Chairman of RGA Japan and SBI Insurance Holdings, as General Manager of Vesttoo Japan

Mr. Iinuma, a seasoned industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in executive roles in companies including UBS and Reinsurance Group of America, has joined Vesttoo®️ as General Manager, Japan, where he will manage the company's office and oversee Vesttoo's market development in the country

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of financial industry executive Kunihiko Iinuma as General Manager, Vesttoo Japan.

Mr. Iinuma has over 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial industries and previously held executive positions in large global companies, including, among others, RGA Japan, SBI Insurance Holdings, SBI Life Insurance Company, and UBS. Iinuma is also a fellow at the Institute of Actuaries Japan and plays a senior role in the examination committee.

"It's my tremendous privilege to announce the opening of Vesttoo's office in Japan, headed by the capable Mr. Iinuma," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "His outstanding experience and industry knowledge will be crucial in bringing about the Vesttoo vision of bridging the insurance and capital markets. Japan is an important global economic hub, and we're excited to expand our operations into that area."

"I'm eager to begin my role leading the Vesttoo office in Japan," said Vesttoo Japan General Manager Mr. Iinuma. "Vesttoo's products and services are a natural development in the reinsurance industry and can answer the needs of the Asian financial markets in the current economic environment. It is an honor to work with such a professional team."

Vesttoo has actively expanded its operations since the beginning of the year, announcing new offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Seoul, in addition to its established bases in Tel Aviv and New York. The company leverages its proprietary AI, its expert team of data scientists, and insurance and asset management professionals to build insurance-linked investment products that connect these two essential markets. It provides insurers with additional sources of capacity and investors with access to uncorrelated investment opportunities, offering a sustainable vision for the future of the industry.

