Vesttoo Joins NVIDIA Inception to Further Develop AI-Based Technologies and Grow Insurance Linked Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo is proud to announce that it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture companies revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Vesttoo's AI-based risk modeling technology creates accurate and objective risk models which are used to structure, price and place alternative reinsurance deals. This transfers insurance risks to capital market investors with a faster time-to-market, full risk transparency and performance monitoring, promoting liquidity in the reinsurance ecosystem.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Vesttoo to further develop its independent, proprietary technologies in order to support its growing global pipeline and insurance-linked program (ILP) , Vesttoo's security-based investment portfolio. The ILP program is based on Life and P&C insurance risks , giving institutional investors the opportunity to earn additional long-term, sustainable alpha from existing assets, without the need to allocate cash. The program will offer Vesttoo technological support, access to an extensive network, and the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We are thrilled to be part of NVIDIA Inception and join a network of market leaders that are reshaping entire industries. We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and taking advantage of their in-depth knowledge in AI and machine learning to further grow our ILP program," said Yaniv Bertele, Vesttoo's Chief Executive Officer.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types, while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

