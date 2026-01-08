Vestwell Launches National ABLE Savings Initiative to Help Millions of Americans with Disabilities Build Financial Independence

With 6 million more Americans now eligible for ABLE accounts, Vestwell expands its national disability savings infrastructure and appoints Juliana Crist to lead ABLE Programs.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the historic expansion of the ABLE eligibility that took effect on January 1, 2026, Vestwell today announced a national initiative designed to help more individuals and families with disabilities access and use savings programs. The Vestwell National ABLE Disability Hub, new ABLE distribution capabilities, and the appointment of Juliana Crist as Head of ABLE Programs represent a significant step forward in making ABLE savings programs simpler to find, easier to use, and more widely available to millions of people who have long faced barriers to saving for their futures.

The Vestwell National ABLE Savings Hub gives eligible individuals across the U.S. a clear and simple path into an ABLE program. It also removes common points of confusion and centralizes easy-to-understand resources that help individuals with disabilities and their families learn about eligibility, compare programs, and use tools that support long-term financial wellness.

Vestwell is also introducing a nationwide ABLE distribution program, giving employers, advisors, payroll providers, and financial institutions a streamlined way to offer ABLE savings options. Organizations will be able to white-label the Vestwell Hub and integrate ABLE programs directly into their financial benefits offerings, dramatically increasing reach and awareness.

To lead these efforts, Juliana Crist has joined the company as Head of ABLE Programs. Widely recognized as a leading architect of the ABLE movement, Crist launched STABLE Account, the nation's first ABLE program, and built a 12-state alliance that helped establish ABLE as a national model.

"With the age of onset change, ABLE savings programs are entering a new era of possibility. Financial independence should not depend on when your disability began, and this expansion gives millions of Americans a safe place to save without risking access to essential benefits. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to raise awareness and help more individuals with disabilities build a secure financial future," said Juliana Crist, Head of ABLE Programs at Vestwell.

This launch comes at a transformational moment. On January 1, 2026, the ABLE Age Adjustment Act expanded eligibility, allowing individuals whose disability began before age 46 to qualify. The change is expected to make an additional 6 million Americans eligible, including millions of veterans and adults who became disabled later in life. Yet awareness remains low: more than 70 million Americans live with a disability, but only 223,000 ABLE accounts exist nationwide.

"Most Americans have never heard of ABLE, even though it's one of the most important savings tools available," said Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO of Vestwell. "With this national hub and our forthcoming distribution capability, we're putting the full power of our platform behind expanding access to ABLE savings. Our goal is simple: help more individuals with disabilities, and the families who support them, build long-term financial security."

Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts were created to solve a long-standing barrier. Before ABLE accounts were established, individuals receiving means-tested benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid risked losing eligibility if they held more than $2,000 in savings. ABLE accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and invest tax-free without jeopardizing essential benefits, supporting everyday needs such as housing, healthcare, transportation, job training, and education.

Nearly half of all ABLE accounts nationally run on Vestwell's platform, providing the company with one of the clearest perspectives on saver needs. The average saver is 38 years old with an average balance of $12,800, demonstrating how accessible, modern tools can deepen engagement.

Vestwell's technology makes it easier for families to access ABLE disability savings programs, offering mobile access, multilingual support in 20 languages, caregiver management tools, prepaid card features, and direct educational resources. Behind the scenes, Vestwell provides multi-state program support, standardized data and reporting, and a consistent infrastructure that removes friction and brings clarity to a historically fragmented landscape.

Vestwell is the largest ABLE provider in the country and continues to build the technology backbone supporting disability savers as they work toward long-term financial stability. For more information, visit https://www.vestwell.com/products/able/for-savers .

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern American Savings Economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments - from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies, Vestwell empowers nearly 1.5 million savers across over 350,000 businesses nationwide, with over $35 billion in assets saved. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a culture of saving and a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides an elevated and accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit www.vestwell.com .

SOURCE Vestwell