Vestwell Partners with Allianz Life Ventures to Provide a Digital Retirement Solution to a Distinguished Network of Advisors

Vestwell enables financial advisors to more effectively service companies looking to launch or convert their 401(k) or 403(b) employee retirement programs. Allianz Life Ventures and affiliated businesses, entrenched in the independent broker dealer space, provide access to a strong network of top advisors who embrace modernization. Through this partnership, Vestwell will offer their technology services to more easily bring retirement plans to thousands of advisors across the Allianz Life network.

"Together, Vestwell and Allianz Life are redefining how the industry creates efficiencies around retirement program management," said Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO, Vestwell. "By leveraging Allianz Life's advisor relationships and our unique value proposition, we can fulfill both of our promises to guide people towards a comfortable retirement."

Through an open architecture investment solution, the partnership allows Allianz Life advisors to access a state of the art retirement platform and select retirement planning options that best suit client needs.

"Allianz Life Ventures is committed to identifying and working with the industry's leading financial technology and services companies," said Emily Reitan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Allianz Life Ventures. "We are excited to bring Vestwell into the Allianz Life family and to work together to help bring additional innovation to the retirement industry."

About Vestwell Holdings, Inc.

Vestwell is a digital platform that makes it easier to offer and administer 401(k) plans. Vestwell removes traditional friction points through a seamless plan design, automated onboarding, streamlined administration, and flexible investment strategies, all at competitive pricing. By acting as a single point of contact, Vestwell has modernized the retirement offering while keeping the plan sponsor's and plan participant's best interests in mind. Learn more at Vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell.

About Allianz Life Ventures

Allianz Life Ventures, part of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), makes investments in North American companies with potential market traction and a demonstrated ability to drive innovation. Allianz Life Ventures is uniquely positioned to leverage the financial strength and in-house expertise of Allianz Life to help our partners succeed. Active in all investment stages from seed and early stage to growth, current partners include: Vestwell, Core Innovation Capital, blooom, tomorrow, LifeYield, Ladder and Gainfully. Learn more at Allianz Life Ventures.

