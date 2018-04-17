Vestwell Partners With Namely To Provide A Seamless Digital Retirement Platform With Payroll Integration

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestwell, a digital retirement platform, announced today that it is partnering with Namely, a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, to provide an all-in-one retirement experience for plan sponsors and their employees.

Vestwell's retirement offering will now integrate into Namely's platform. Through single sign on, users will gain access to key benefits and retirement information, all in one place. More importantly, the new offering provides payroll integration, thus removing the significant administrative burden from plan sponsors of providing ongoing payroll information and updated election deferrals.

"At Vestwell, our key objective is to modernize how retirement plans are offered and administered, and our partnership with Namely does just that," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO, Vestwell. "By coupling Vestwell's turnkey retirement solution with Namely's humanized and savvy HR system, we're able to create a more harmonious experience for the plan sponsor and their participants."

Namely clients interested in Vestwell's services for their retirement offering will benefit from a simplified payroll integration, fast and easy onboarding, transparent pricing, and streamlined administration.

"At Namely, we're focused on providing mid-sized companies with best-in-class technology for all of their HR needs," said Michael Manne, VP Sales, Namely. "We're excited to partner with Vestwell to provide our clients with a like-minded, advanced technology solution that seamlessly integrates into our HR platform."

About Vestwell Holdings, Inc.

Vestwell is a digital platform that makes it easier to offer and administer 401(k) plans. Vestwell removes traditional friction points through a seamless plan design, automated onboarding, streamlined administration, and flexible investment strategies, all at competitive pricing. By acting as a single point of contact, Vestwell has modernized the retirement offering while keeping the plan sponsor's and plan participant's best interests in mind. Learn more at Vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with dedicated account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture.

Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 175,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company has raised $157.8 MM from leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, Scale Capital, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

