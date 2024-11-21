VeSync Releases 2024 Holiday Gift Guide Featuring COSORI, Levoit, Etekcity, and Pawsync Products Up to 50% Off

Exclusive holiday discounts include home, kitchen, and pet wellness products from beloved VeSync brands

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync, the parent company of leading home tech brands Levoit, COSORI, Pawsync and Etekcity, today released its 2024 holiday gift guide featuring best-selling products for up to 50% off. The discounts will run on Amazon throughout the holiday season, providing great gifting options for everyone on Santa's list.

Levoit: For Home Health & Wellness Enthusiasts

Levoit brings a lineup of products that makes home environments cleaner and healthier, beginning with the air we breathe. Leading with award-winning air purifiers, humidifiers, and stick vacuums.

COSORI: For Amateur & Pro Home Chefs

With intuitive, tech-first kitchen appliances and a wealth of recipes and community support, anyone can cook like a pro. While known for its leadership in air fryers, COSORI designs and delivers innovative and stylish smart ovens, rice cookers, gooseneck kettles, and more.

Etekcity: For Health & Fitness Gurus

Etekcity covers every other area of the home where smart products will simplify lives. For personal health, it is a top seller in smart digital scales, infrared thermometers, and its blood pressure monitors are second to none.

Pawsync: For Dedicated Pet Parents

Pawsync is focused on designing, manufacturing, and delivering premium and smart pet products that promote wellness while giving peace of mind to pet parents.

Up to 40% off Pawsync Au tomatic Pet Feeder with appli ed Amazon coupon for a deal price of between $59.99 to $79.99 (11/15 – 12/2)

VeSync brings its smart brands together in one intuitive IoT platform app. Today, there are more than 5.5 million devices connected to the VeSync app, bringing comfort, control, and wellness to people's lives. The VeSync app features include device automation and control, health monitoring, scheduling, exclusive content, and more.

"We're dedicated to delivering innovative products that help people enhance their everyday wellness in their homes," said Daniel Lee, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, Americas, VeSync. "This holiday season, we're making it easier and more affordable than ever for customers to give the gift of wellness to everyone on their list, from the home chef to the pet parent."

Browse additional gifting options at Levoit.com, COSORI.com, Pawsync.com, and Etekcity.com.

About VeSync Co., Ltd.

VeSync Co., Ltd is a leading market player in the smart home appliance market in the United States. Its products are sold to consumers across numerous sales channels in several countries, including, without limitation, the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Its business primarily focuses on innovative and accessible home appliances and smart home devices under the brands Levoit, COSORI, Etekcity, and PawSync.

