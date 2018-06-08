Vet Discounts for Beyond Cats and Dogs From Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People crave companionship and a great way to scratch that social itch is pets. Beyond the typical dog and cat though is a whole variety of animals to love and care for that may work better for different people's situations. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a member benefits company, offers select veterinary discounts for its members aimed to make vet visits a bit more affordable.

Cats and dogs are great companions, but they're not always easily transported or housed. Many apartments don't allow pets or if they do, require even more fees before the tenant moves in to cover potential damages. Pet owners may also have allergies to fur dander and might be unable to have a fluffier pet. Or, an individual may prefer animals of a more unique variety. For whatever reason, reptiles may be more ideal for an owner. "Everyone has different ideas about what is good for them, and they're right. That includes what kind of companionship they'll want. It's a comforting thought for many to know that they have a buddy waiting at home for them," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Reptiles don't typically have pet fees associated with them when it comes to renting a house or apartment, which can make it easier to bring a reptile home. They can be trickier with setting up the proper housing for them as opposed to a dog or cat due to specific environments that need to be recreated, but that doesn't stop them from being a great pet for the right owner. A responsible pet owner will still have to take pets of any kind to a veterinarian at one point or another, and FEBC endeavors to make that more affordable with their veterinary discounts for participating veterinarians. FEBC is not an insurance company and the services offered are not meant to replace insurance. "In some ways, pets take care of us as much as we take care of them. It's only right that owners take care of their pets properly," said Martinez.

