Vet Tech Pioneer Brings Expertise to America's Veterinary Colleges

SCRANTON, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster today announced that Dr. Jim Hurrell, its Veterinary Technician Director Emeritus, has joined the Board of Directors for the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC). Dr. Hurrell will serve as the first-ever liaison to the AAVMC from the Association of Veterinary Technician Educators (AVTE), the leading membership organization for the Veterinary Technician Educators community.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dr. Hurrell in the coming years and hearing the perspective of AVTE, which will enrich and inform our Board discussions," said Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges.

In this new role, Dr. Hurrell will be bringing the perspective of the entire Veterinary Health Care Team to AAVMC, helping both organizations to better collaborate on educational topics in the future. Before joining Penn Foster in 2012, Dr. Hurrell started the Veterinary Technology Program at Delgado Community College in Louisiana and was also Program Director at Macomb Community College in Michigan. In all, he has been a veterinary technology program director for over 30 years at three AVMA-accredited programs and has seen over 2,500 of his students graduate from these programs.

"As the landscape of veterinary education continues to change, it's more important than ever to create tighter connections between education providers of all kinds," said Dr. Hurrell. "This is about bringing together the vet tech and veterinary education communities to share best practices, spark new and creative ideas, and ensure the highest quality of care."

Penn Foster's training programs in middle-skill fields, including vet tech, allied health, and skilled trades, are used by more than 300,000 learners each year. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, including Banfield Pet Hospitals, Neighborly, and the Adecco Group, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs that help job-seekers and frontline workers chart new paths to economic mobility.

