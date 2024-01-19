Vet Tix Reaches Historic Milestone of 20+ Million Tickets Distributed to Our Nation's Heroes

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is ecstatic to announce that the national nonprofit organization has distributed 20+ million free event tickets to our nation's heroes in cities across America. The value of the tickets is over $1.2 billion. What started 16 years ago with a simple idea in Phoenix, Arizona has evolved into over 1.8 million members making them the second-largest Veteran Service Organization in the country.

Veteran Ticket Foundation’s Al Maag, Marketing, Eddie Rausch, COO, Arizona Diamondbacks Debbie Castaldo, SVP, Corporate & Community Impact, Vet Tix Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Weintraub and Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, President and CEO and General Partner celebrate the two organizations partnership as their first donor in 2008 and recently hitting the milestone of 20 million + tickets distributed to our nations heroes

Michael A. Focareto III, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO, and Founder of Vet Tix. expressed the organization's commitment to giving back to the military community, stating, "What sets us apart is a unique mission to reach every type of service member, both past and present, regardless of service branch or rank. Moreover, we involve their family members, an essential and special part of the military and first responder communities."

In 2008, Vet Tix started as a grassroots movement with approximately 1,000 members and a handful of donors willing to contribute. The first event was an Arizona Diamondbacks game on July 4th. But it was evident that organizations admired and trusted the vision: to provide free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to currently serving military, National Guard and Reserves, Veterans of all eras, and the immediate family members of those killed in action. In recent years they have added first responders.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have supported Vet Tix's mission since day one, and we are excited to congratulate them on reaching this milestone," said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner, Arizona Diamondbacks. "Vet Tix is an incredible community partner to work with in getting tickets into the hands of Veterans and welcoming our military heroes to D-backs games."

Today, Vet Tix works with nearly every MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, NCAA, and minor league team, along with NASCAR. Sporting events are in the top category for donations and distributions alike, but Vet Tix also provides tickets to concerts, family programs, performing arts, and comedy clubs.

While the mission may seem simple, the life-changing impact can't be overstated. Vet Tix is a testament to the enduring power of shared experiences and the unwavering belief that we must care for those who have served and sacrificed.

"The burden of military service is something most Americans will never have to experience," Focareto said. "In addition to suffering physical disabilities and life-altering injuries, many veterans will forever battle unseen emotional wounds. These events allow for moments of joy and connection that are an important part of recovery and rehabilitation."

Reintegration is another part of the military experience that many civilians don't understand. When a service member is deployed for an extended amount of time, it becomes increasingly difficult to transition back into daily activities at home. Vet Tix bridges the gap to provide opportunities for those who have carried the weight of duty to bond again with their partners, children, and loved ones.

"Whether it's a game or a concert, these events are truly much more than a way to pass the time," Focareto emphasized. "They are a way to promote healing and make lifelong memories." To review some of those significant testimonials: https://www.vettix.org/visitor/our-impact/life-changing-feedback

To learn more about the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), visit https://www.vettix.org/ and more 20 million ticket details including photos and videos: https://vettix20milmediakit.com/

For additional inquiries, please get in touch with Al Maag at [email protected]

SOURCE Veteran Tickets Foundation