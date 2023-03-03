Veta Health and Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS) Announce Strategic Partnership

This strategic partnership will serve to expand virtual care offerings in the ambulatory and acute care settings.

MIAMI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veta Health and Indiana-based Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS) announced today their strategic partnership to expand IDS's virtual care offerings through an exclusive reseller agreement. The adoption of telehealth and virtual care has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic and the demand for solutions that extend beyond virtual visits is high. The partnership enables hospitals and health systems to contract with a single organization to provide a comprehensive virtual care solution in ambulatory and acute care settings.

Veta Health's AI-enabled Prosper Platform enables hospitals and health systems to engage patients beyond the four walls of the hospital or doctor's office. Its clinically-validated care pathways are coupled with a turn-key virtual care solution that provides an enterprise-wide infrastructure to support nearly all areas of remote clinical care. This includes pre configured software, devices, and nurse-led clinical staffing. This 3-pronged solution allows providers to implement and scale virtual care offerings with ease without worrying about providing additional logistics or support. Veta Health's unique approach to virtual care yields engagement rates that are as much as 10x higher than industry standard.

Interactive Digital Solutions provides video communication, AV integration, and managed services to organizations looking to improve communication and technology strategies. IDS has added Veta Health to its roster of industry-leading solution providers including, Vidyo, Zoom, and Logitech. With Veta Health, IDS's 100+ healthcare customers will benefit from the Prosper Platform, while still maintaining streamlined contracting and support services from IDS.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our customers a next-generation virtual care technology to augment the industry-leading telehealth capabilities and support services we provide," said Tracy Mills, IDS President and CEO. "This partnership allows us to meet the growing demands of healthcare partners who are looking for longitudinal solutions that support patients in the hospital and in the home." added Veta Health's Co-founder & CSO, Tanvi Abbhi.

About Veta Health

Veta Health is a remote care platform that fosters greater patient engagement and improves the relationship between clinicians and patients in the spaces between and beyond where traditional healthcare is experienced. Its AI-driven platform leverages existing data sources as well as patient-generated data to achieve timely treatment and improve overall population health. For more information on Veta Health, please visit http://www.myvetahealth.com/ .

About Interactive Digital Solutions

Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS) engineers and delivers innovative video communication solutions maximizing user experiences across all industries and regions. Top brands nationwide rely on IDS to leverage the best of their AV catalog to transform the way they connect, communicate, and thrive. From consultation and implementation to installation, management, and support, the team at IDS brings decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex video and unified communication needs. To learn why IDS is the trusted video advisor for healthcare, education, government, and enterprise organizations nationwide, please visit www.teamIDS.com .

