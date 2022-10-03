Veta Health launches Video Capabilities with Twilio as Extension of its Virtual Care Offering

Hospitals and Health Systems get robust remote monitoring and telehealth offering in one integrated package

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veta Health, an emerging leader in virtual care, today announced the expansion of its clinical platform to enable video visits via its integration with Twilio. Twilio will provide Veta Health customers with secure video-communication capabilities embedded directly within the Veta Health platform, further enabling the treatment of patients at home.

The delivery of healthcare in the home is a growing trend and video communication is one of its key underpinnings. Among the challenges healthcare providers face in conducting video visits is accessibility and appropriateness. Several of Veta Health's patient outreach models are already powered by Twilio such as its asynchronous text/chat features. With the newly integrated audio/video offering, providers can now launch real-time telehealth visits with patients utilizing the patient's preferred communication device. Patients and caregivers can connect via a secure link or Veta Health's web and native apps without requiring a separate app download. The embedded telehealth offering will enable the clinician to take into account the context around the visit including any patient reported data that is captured through Veta Health's remote monitoring solution.

"At Veta Health, we pride ourselves on our ability to meet patients where they are. The addition of video visits via Twilio allows us to offer providers and patients an experience that is truly longitudinal, irrespective of the care setting," said Veta Health Chief Technology Officer, Johannes Schroeder. "We are happy to be able to meet customer demand for telehealth integrated with remote monitoring in order to serve a multitude of programs from post-acute to hospital-at-home to remote patient monitoring (RPM) and beyond."

In addition to telehealth capabilities, Veta Health also announced the expansion of its patient personalization capabilities with the launch of patient-level alerting. Veta Health has moved beyond the industry standard of managing patients through interventions defined at a population level to driving truly personalized care with patient-specific parameters.

