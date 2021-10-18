Veta Health Names James Sutcliffe As CEO To Lead And Scale Mission To Improve Patient Health Outcomes

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veta Health, a leading global provider of digital solutions for remote patient care and chronic condition monitoring, is pleased to announce that James Sutcliffe has been named chief executive officer. Sutcliffe will guide the strategic direction of the company with an emphasis on key commercial dynamics. Founders Tanvi Vattikuti Abbhi and Dr. Nora Zetsche will assume the roles of chief strategy officer and chief medical officer, respectively.

Veta Health named James Sutcliffe CEO to lead and scale mission to improve patient health outcomes.

Sutcliffe has more than 20 years of experience with growing healthcare and telemedicine companies, and has driven critical organization-wide advancements in various leadership and advisory capacities. Most recently, Sutcliffe was instrumental in the growth of the international digital health company, DayToDay Health , where he served as chief commercial officer. Under his leadership, the company expanded its global footprint into the United States market and grew its customer base by 170 percent.

"With the rapid uptick in the remote care market and in Veta Health's growth, we felt it was the ideal time to bring on a seasoned leader in the digital health space," said Abbhi. "James's deep understanding of providers' challenges and nuanced approach to solving them will further enable us to take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform healthcare delivery meaningfully and at scale."

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted patient and provider expectations around care delivery. Telehealth adoption rate among practices jumped from 22 percent in 2019 to 41 percent in 2020 to 80 percent at the end of that year. Similarly, patient acceptance of remote technologies has surged, with 90 percent believing they could better manage chronic conditions with monitoring, and more than half willing to switch doctors if another prescribed a specialized monitoring device.

The shift in the dynamics of virtual care that was accelerated by the pandemic coupled with greater support from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for remote patient monitoring has created a ripe market for established solutions like Veta Health. Over the past year, Veta Health expanded its customer base by 130 percent and doubled its team across Europe and the United States. Sutcliffe will focus on increasing adoption of the company's remote care solution with healthcare providers across the United States. His dynamic ability to develop new business, anticipate customer needs, and take companies to exit will be critical in this next phase of industry and company growth.

"Healthcare is experiencing massive shifts in innovation and policy is continuing to evolve to meet the needs of providers and patients alike," said Sutcliffe. "The healthcare journey for most patients is a challenging one and very few digital offerings do anything to improve that journey. Veta Health's offering is truly differentiated in the market given our capabilities in personalized disease management. I believe we will set the bar for what a great healthcare experience looks like. I'm proud to now be leading this incredible team."

For more information on the executive team or other Veta Health initiatives, please visit myvetahealth.com .

About Veta Health

Veta Health is a remote care company that provides solutions to better support patients beyond the four walls of the care setting. Veta Health is transforming chronic disease management and improving treatment adherence and long-term health outcomes for chronically-ill patients.

The company's remote care ecosystem delivers clinically-validated Care Pathways that monitor and manage patients' chronic conditions from anywhere. Veta Health's solution combines clinical data with patient-reported data from wearable devices and active/passive monitoring to drive personalized, digital care that meets patients where they are. Veta Health further supports its clients and their patients by providing clinical services to successfully implement and run virtual care programs that meet value-based incentives as well as reimbursement opportunities.

To learn more, please visit myvetahealth.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Margaux Gleber

[email protected]

SOURCE Veta Health

Related Links

myvetahealth.com

