Veta Health Partners with Parkview Health to Support Telehealth Monitoring

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veta Health announced today the launch of its virtual care offering at Parkview Health (Parkview), a not-for-profit, Indiana-based network of 10 hospitals and more than 100 clinics. In partnership with Veta Health, Parkview will offer its patients virtual care programs designed to support patient recovery and self-management at home. The initial focus is utilizing Veta Health's patient engagement, device-based monitoring, and telehealth tools to manage patients who are at risk of readmission through Parkview's telehealth monitoring program.

With greater patient and provider acceptance of remote patient monitoring and telehealth following the Covid-19 pandemic, Parkview, which serves a large rural patient population, is utilizing the Veta Health virtual care platform to reduce disease exacerbation following discharge, when patients are often most vulnerable.

"A strong virtual care offering is essential to how we best serve our post-acute and chronically-ill patients who are most at risk," said Maximilian Maile, SVP of Digital Health at Parkview. "We selected Veta Health due to its flexible, user-friendly technology and easy-to-use interfaces to help us effectively deliver on our mission to ensure that our patients receive the best care anytime, anywhere."

As Parkview expands its virtual care offerings, it selected Veta Health to replace its existing telehealth monitoring technology with plans to support more services soon. Its multi-year partnership with Veta Health, which encompasses integration with Epic, will allow the health system to move patients more seamlessly through its care settings and to strengthen the clinician-patient relationship.

Once enrolled, patients receive cellular-enabled biometric monitoring devices to record their vital signs and a digitized care plan to report their symptoms, engage in educational content, and communicate with their care team via video conference. The cellular-enabled devices ensure access and remove barriers to patient adoption and follow-up monitoring, and the digital care plans are uniquely tailored to each patient's journey based on their condition(s) and programmatic focus. The backbone of this personalization is Veta Health's AI-driven patient engagement technology.

Veta Health's platform alerts clinicians about risk factors and disease exacerbation – allowing for proactive, early intervention. In addition, by leveraging remote monitoring devices and telehealth capabilities to support the care journey, connected layers of interaction and support from their care team will optimize recovery and outcomes.

"Parkview's forward-thinking approach represents the future of healthcare delivery by providing a true longitudinal experience for their patients and clinicians. We are proud to innovate alongside a true industry leader," said James Sutcliffe, CEO of Veta Health.

About Parkview Health

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health's mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 14,000 co-workers, it serves as the region's largest employer.

Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview Health has been designated a Magnet® health system for nursing excellence.

About Veta Health

Veta Health is a remote care platform that fosters greater patient engagement and improves the relationship between clinicians and patients in the spaces between and beyond where traditional healthcare is experienced. Its AI-driven platform leverages existing data sources as well as patient-generated data to achieve timely treatment and improve overall population health. For more information on Veta Health, please visit http://www.myvetahealth.com/ .

