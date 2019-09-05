VetCell Therapeutics Presenting Canine Allogenic MSC Study Results and Unveiling Cell Therapy Extended Shipping Solution at NAVRMA 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VetCell Therapeutics USA, a pet-focused cell therapy division of PrimeGen Global, Inc., announced today that the company will be presenting multiple presentations at the North American Veterinary Regenerative Medicine Association's (NAVRMA) annual conference, taking place September 8 – 11, 2019 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario at the Queen's Landing Hotel.

Dr. Chad Maki, chief medical officer at VetCell Therapeutics USA, will deliver two oral presentations on September 9, 2019:

10:45 AM – 11:00 AM: Title: A Novel, Proprietary Intravenous Delivery Solution Sustains Feline Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell Viability and Function for 7 Days at Cold Temperature. During this presentation, Dr. Maki will unveil a new stem cell shipping solution designed to keep cells fresh during shipping for up to a week.

11:30 AM – 11:45 AM: Title: Intra-articular Administration of Allogeneic Adipose Derived MSCs Reduces Pain and Lameness in Dogs with Hip Osteoarthritis: A Multicentered, Double Blinded, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Pilot Study. During this presentation, Dr. Maki will reveal the results from its clinical trial focused on treating canine osteoarthritis with allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). This trial was coordinated in Hong Kong by VetCell Therapeutics Asia under the leadership and supervision of the company's CEO Dr. Raymond Tong.

In addition, VetCell Therapeutics USA will present a poster titled, Manufacturing of Allogeneic Feline Adipose Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Clinical Applications. This poster summarizes VetCell Therapeutics USA's development of a comprehensive procedure for the production of large batches of allogeneic feline Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) in a consistent and controlled setting. This controlled process results in a high-quality cell product suited for clinical research or testing in a variety of disease models. It also serves as the foundation for its global business activities with VetCell Therapeutics Asia.

"The field of regenerative medicine relies heavily on the characteristics and quality measures of the cell product being utilized. The production of a predictable, consistent high-quality cell therapy product in accordance with GMP guidelines is crucial, as is the shipping methods used for ensuring that cell products arrive at veterinary offices with consistent and reliable maximum quality. This year at NAVRMA, we're excited to showcase our latest breakthroughs in allogeneic MSC therapy production, cell therapy shipping innovations and exciting results from our own clinical studies," said Dr. Maki.

About VetCell Therapeutics USA:

VetCell Therapeutics' mission is to develop the highest-quality cell-based therapies for ailing pet companions to improve their quality of life. VetCell Therapeutics USA recognizes that cell-based therapies are becoming commonplace and have been shown to effectively improve the wellbeing of pets and humans alike. The company is focused on developing and commercializing novel and innovative stem cell therapies for unmet medical needs for companion pets globally. The scientific efforts conducted by VetCell Therapeutics USA, VetCell Therapeutics Asia and its parent company PrimeGen Global, Inc. are translational across many animal species and will help to provide a solid foundation for future human stem cell therapies. VetCell Therapeutics USA and VetCell Therapeutics Asia are independently operated divisions of PrimeGen Global, Inc. focused on developing and manufacturing cell therapies for veterinary applications.

About PrimeGen Global, Inc.:

PrimeGen Global, Inc. (PrimeGen) is a pioneer in researching and developing clinical applications for stem cells in human medicine. With industry expertise spanning two decades, PrimeGen is on a mission to deliver on the promise of cellular treatments through patented technology that activates Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) to target and influence the inflammatory process – the root of most diseases.

