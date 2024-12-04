VetClaims.AI Partners With The Purple Heart Foundation To Revolutionize VA Claims Support For Veterans

Collaboration Focuses on Streamlining VA Disability Claims, Expanding Veteran Support Services, and Enhancing Resources

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetclaims.AI, a veteran-owned platform that assists veterans with the capabilities of filing and optimizing Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) disability claims today, proudly announces a partnership with The Purple Heart Foundation. Together, the two organizations will work to provide Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) assistance with VA disability claims, accessing VA benefits, providing educational resources, and offering personalized support. The announcement is a monumental achievement for veterans as this is the first congressionally chartered organization that has partnered with a privately owned, for-profit institution with plans to simplify the claims process for veterans.

"US veterans have given so much for their country; it's unjust to witness so many grapple with a system that can feel overwhelming and unfair," says Luke Simianer, founder of VetClaims.AI. "VetClaims.AI is proud to partner with The Purple Heart Foundation to provide the necessary tools, resources, and guidance veterans need to navigate their claims and benefits confidently. Our mission is simple – to build a trusting foundation for veterans in a space where exploitation is far too common. This partnership is the first of many, and we're ecstatic to see what comes next."

In addition to providing veteran support for filing and understanding VA claims, VetClaims.AI will also work with The Purple Heart Foundation to support the non-profit's Veterans Critical Assistance Grants. The program provides financial assistance to veterans and their families during times of need. VetClaims.AI will provide monetary support for urgent financial needs such as overdue rent, utility bills, car payments, and medical expenses.

"It's been a pleasure working with VetClaims.AI, an organization that truly understands the needs of veterans," says Jim Hatch, Director of Partnerships at The Purple Heart Foundation. "VetClaims.AI's modernized approach allows our foundation to expand our mission in providing veterans with innovative tools and personalized support in navigating the daunting process of accessing their VA benefits. This collaboration will ensure veterans receive the care and recognition they deserve, empowering them to lead better lives."

VetClaims.AI was founded by Luke Simianer, a veteran and Purple Heart recipient, with an eye for creating a disruptive force in amplifying resources for veterans. VetClaims.AI is veteran founded, veteran staffed and is dedicated to eliminating the frustrations often associated with the claims process. By combining artificial intelligence with personalized assistance, the platform empowers veterans to navigate complex VA systems with ease. For more information, visit https://vetclaims.ai/.

About VetClaims.AI

Vetclaims.AI is a veteran-owned and operated platform dedicated to simplifying Veteran Affairs (VA) disability claims for US veterans. Unlike traditional services, VetClaims.AI provides a transparent, affordable, and user-friendly approach to help veterans secure benefits and optimize their VA requests. On average, VetClaims.AI customers see a lifetime earnings increase of $568,620 in VA benefits, with the platform unlocking over $111 Million benefits to date. With a mission to fix a broken system, VetClaims.AI leverages the power of artificial intelligence coupled with personalized support to provide veterans with educational resources and tools to file and maximize their entitlements. An official partner of The Purple Heart Foundation, VetClaims.AI utilizes a veteran-first approach and prioritizes ethical practices to ensure veterans obtain the aid and assistance they deserve. For more information, visit https://vetclaims.ai/.

About Purple Heart Foundation

The Purple Heart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of combat-wounded and honorably discharged Veterans, and their families. Established in 1957, to honor the sacrifices of Purple Heart recipients, the foundation provides support to Veterans in the form of Critical Assistance Grants, Mental Health Resources, Academic Scholarships, and Service Dog Training. With a commitment to empowering Veterans in their transition to civilian life, the Purple Heart Foundation also raises public awareness of their challenges and contributions. Since its inception, the foundation has proudly assisted thousands of veterans across the United States. For more information or to support our mission, visit www.purpleheartfoundation.org.

